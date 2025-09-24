3 probationary sub-inspectors held in 2021 SI paper leak case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested three probationary sub-inspectors for allegedly clearing the 2021 SI recruitment exam with the help of leaked papers, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ATS and SOG) V K Singh said those arrested have been identified as Parmesh Chaudhary, 26, a resident of Tyoda village in Jaipur Rural, posted at Tonk police lines; Manohar Singh, 25, a resident of Sediyan village in Jalore, posted at Kota police lines; and Manohar Lal, 26, a resident of Punasa village in Jalore's Bhinmal area, posted at Sirohi police lines.

Officials said the accused had allegedly studied solved papers leaked by the exam mafia ahead of the test. Chaudhary was selected on merit rank 180, Singh on merit rank 38, and Lal on merit rank 171, the ADG said.

The three were arrested on September 23. So far, 130 people, including 59 sub-inspectors, have been arrested in the case, police said. PTI AG RHL