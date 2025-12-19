3 Rajasthan legislators appear before Assembly ethics panel in MLALAD sting case

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly’s ethics committee on Friday heard three legislators accused in a media sting of seeking commission for releasing MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds.

The MLAs sought more time to submit their replies, officials said.

Committee chairman Kailash Verma said the MLAs presented their versions, submitted some documents and requested additional time, which was granted.

The legislators are BJP MLA Revant Ram Danga, Congress MLA Anita Jatav and Independent MLA Ritu Banawat. The committee had issued notices to all three, directing them to appear in person.

Verma said Danga sought 15 days, Banawat 10 days and Jatav seven days to furnish further information and evidence.

He said the journalist who carried out the sting operation has also been issued a notice and will be heard by the committee.

The action follows a newspaper sting alleging that the three MLAs demanded commission in return for clearing MLALAD funds.

Pending the outcome of a separate high-level probe headed by the chief vigilance commissioner, transactions from the MLALAD accounts of the three legislators have been frozen. PTI AG SMV OZ OZ