3 revenue officials killed, 3 others injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Three government employees died and as many were injured when a dumper truck hit their car in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said.

The dumper hit the car near Shivsinghpura village and then fell into the fields, Lalsot SHO Mahaveer Singh said.

Car passengers Naib Tehsildar Giriraj Sharma (55), Girdawar Dinesh Sharma (40), Patwari Dinesh Sharma (42) died in the accident while two patwaris and a girdawar were injured, he said.

Of the injured, two are critical and shifted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for better treatment, the SHO said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

He said that all the revenue employees travelling in the car were going to Rajpura village for some work.

The dumper driver fled from the spot after the accident. A case has been registered against him, the SHO said. PTI AG NB NB