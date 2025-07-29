3 robbers held after gunfight in Gurugram village

Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) Three people allegedly out to commit a robbery were nabbed after a gunfire encounter in the Wazirpur village here, police said on Tuesday.

One of them was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, they said.

Police recovered one illegal pistol, one live cartridge, five empty cartridges, and one stick from their possession.

The motorcycle they used to ride to the railway underpass where they hid to rob passersby was also impounded.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar fired at the three when they tried to flee after a warning, firing away.

"When the accused kept firing, in retaliation, two shots were fired by the police, out of which one bullet hit one accused's leg," police said.

The three were identified as Shravan alias Sonu, 25, a native of Takiya Ki Dhani village in Rajasthan's Khairthal district, and Mangat Singh, 20, and Prince, 19, both from Bamdoli village in Rajasthan's Alwar.

The injured was Sharvan alias Sonu, who is currently being treated at a hospital.

"About 25-30 cases of attempt to murder, robbery and vehicle theft are registered against accused Shravan in different districts of Rajasthan," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The three were booked at Sector 10 Police Station, he said.