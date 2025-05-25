3 robbers nabbed in highway encounter near UP's Mansoorpur; shots fired

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 25 (PTI) Three armed robbers wanted for committing a series of heists on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway were arrested following an exchange of fire, police said on Sunday.

All three, whose car was intercepted by police, received gunshots in the encounter that took place Saturday.

Police said they recovered from the car cash, jewellery, and other valuables looted from places in Mansoorpur, Chapar, Purkazi police station areas of Muzaffarnagar.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav told reporters that police had intercepted their car on a highway in the Mansoorpur area.

"After the exchange of fire, the three accused, Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were arrested," he said.

Police recovered Rs 17,500 in cash, three mobile phones, and some jewellery, and impounded the car, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN