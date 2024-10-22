3 Rohingyas among 5 Bangladeshis held in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 22 (PTI) Five Bangladeshis, including three Rohingyas, were arrested in Tripura for illegally crossing over India's border with the neighbouring country, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Government Railway Police (GRP), BSF and other law enforcement agencies apprehended the five foreigners at the Agartala station on Monday after they were not able to produce valid travel documents, a senior officer said.

They planned to go outside the northeastern state, he said.

Three arrested Roginyas, who were inmates of a camp in Bangladesh's Cox Bazar, were planning to go to Hyderabad by an express train, and two others to Mumbai, he said.

“We detained five people suspected to be foreigners from the station. During interrogation, all five admitted that they entered Indian territory from Bangladesh illegally and had plans to go outside the state. Later they were arrested," Tapas Das, officer-in-charge (OC), GRP, Agartala Police Station, told reporters here.

Efforts are underway to bust infiltration module operatives along the border, he added. PTI PS BDC