3 ropeway trolleys in UP's Mathura crash; no casualties

Mathura (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Three trolleys of the recently inaugurated ropeway at Barsana’s Radha Rani Temple lost control while descending, crashing into the base station at high speed, officials said on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident; however, some suffered minor injuries as the glass panes and the trolley frames were damaged in the incident.

The ropeway, designed to facilitate pilgrims' travel to and from the temple, situated atop the 200-meter-high Brahmanchal Hill, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 7. He used the ropeway on its launch day.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 2:30 pm.

According to project manager Sanjay Singh, the ropeway's power supply was briefly disrupted, and the motor stopped, resulting in the uncontrolled descent of the returning trolleys.

The sudden acceleration caused panic among the 18 pilgrims inside, who screamed in fear as the trolleys crashed. On-site staff responded quickly and were able to evacuate the passengers.

Singh stated that the ropeway’s operations have been suspended pending an expert investigation. He added that despite the malfunction, the trolleys should not have descended rapidly.

Experts from Kolkata are expected to arrive on Wednesday evening to inspect the system, he said.

Officials from the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority (MVDA), which oversaw the ropeway’s installation, visited the site and initiated their inquiry.

Operations will only resume after receiving clearance from higher authorities.

Govardhan Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neelam Srivastava said she has contacted the MVDA secretary, who is looking into the matter.

"I am also sending a formal request to ensure that regular inspections of the ropeway are conducted to prevent such mechanical failures in the future," she added.