3 school girls die in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 21 (PTI) Three girl students died after being struck by lightning while returning from school in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Hondpiri village, under the jurisdiction of Narkopi police station, around 50 km from the state capital.

“The students, aged between five and 12 years, were returning home from the Government Middle School in Hondpiri around 3 pm when lightning struck them. They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead,” Narkopi police station in-charge Nageshwar Sahu told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Pari Oraon (5), Anjlika Kujur (7) and Basmati Oraon (12).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Sahu said the families of the deceased would receive a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each, as per government provisions. PTI SAN NAM RBT