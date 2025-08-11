3 school kids among six fall ill at I-Day parade rehearsal on Red Road, hospitalised

Kolkata, Aug 11 (PTI) Six persons, including three schoolchildren, fell ill on Monday while participating in the rehearsal for the Independence Day parade on Red Road here and were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital, a senior officer said.

The other three were policemen, the IPS officer said, adding that the condition of all six is stable.

"Today, during the sixth day of the rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, some school students fell ill and were taken to SSKM hospital for treatment," she said.

Every year, several schools, educational institutions, and various agencies take part in the August 15 parade on Red Road. PTI SCH MNB