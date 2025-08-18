National

3 schools in Delhi's Dwarka receive bomb threats, triggers evacuation

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
DPS Dwarka Delhi School Bomb Threats

Police personnel outside Delhi Public School (DPS) that received a bomb threat on Monday, at Dwarka, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi's Dwarka area received bomb threat e-mails on Monday, triggering panic among students and prompting authorities to evacuate the premises.

The schools included Delhi Public School (DPS), Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

Multiple teams from the Delhi police, bomb disposal squad and dog squad were rushed to the spots, officials said, adding that cyber teams are working to trace the IP address of the sender.

"A search operation is underway at the schools," said a senior fire official.

Bomb threat Dwarka Delhi schools Delhi School DPS DPS Bomb threat Bomb threats