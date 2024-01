Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Three security personnel sustained injuries in an explosion near the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

One of them is seriously injured, they said.

The troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when the incident occurred, the sources said.

The personnel have been admitted to a hospital, they added. PTI COR/AB RHL