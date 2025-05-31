3 sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking in Assam

Diphu (Assam), May 31 (PTI) A court in Assam's Karbi Anglong district sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for trafficking drugs three years ago.

The District and Sessions Court here also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh on them.

The three were arrested in August 2022 at Dilai under the Bokajan subdivision of the district after drugs worth Rs 10 crore were seized from their possession.

District and Sessions Judge D K Deka sentenced them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The traffickers - Rajesh Lakhendri, Kumar Gajimer and Tanganbo Marianmai- were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The three were arrested when they were coming in a vehicle from the neighbouring Nagaland.

The drugs recovered from their possession included 383 gms of heroin, 2.28 kgs of crystal and one kg of morphine.

The judge also expressed concern over the unprecedented increase in the use of drugs in the district.

He also directed the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to open a drug rehabilitation centre in Diphu. PTI CORR DG BDC