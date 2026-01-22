3 sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in cow slaughter case in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 22 (PTI) The court of Nuh's Additional Sessions Judge Shashi Chauhan has sentenced three people to five years of imprisonment in a cow slaughter case, police said.

The court on Wednesday also imposed a penalty of Rs 75,000 on them, and in case of non-payment of the fine, a provision of an additional six months of simple imprisonment has been made, they added.

The spokesperson of Nuh police said that on September 3, 2020, Ferozpur Jhirka police arrested Asif and Aas Mohammad, residents of the Madaribas village, and Akhtar and Aizaj, residents of the Hasanpur Bilonda village. About 200 kg of fresh beef, a weighing machine, a piece of wood, a knife and an axe were recovered from their possession, he added.

Accused Akhtar died on October 15, 2024.

"The convicts pleaded for mercy, citing poverty, elderly parents and no previous convictions, but the court took a stern view considering the gravity of the crime. The court sentenced all three to five years of imprisonment and fines on Wednesday. This pronouncement is a strong message to those involved in illegal cow slaughter and beef trade," said the spokesperson of Nuh police. PTI COR MNK MNK