3 Shimla boarding school students who went missing found: Police

Shimla, Aug 10 (PTI) Three Class-6 students of a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla, who went missing on Saturday, were found from the Kotkhai area of this Himachal Pradesh district, police said.

The three boys -- Angad, Hitendra and Vidansh -- were found from a house in Kotkhai and one person has been arrested in connection with the matter, police said on Sunday.

Kotkhai is about 58 km from Shimla city.

The students are given days out on weekends. The boys left the school at 12.09 pm on Saturday and did not return by 5 pm, prompting the school authorities to inform police. A case was registered on a complaint from the principal of the school, police said.

The last location of the kids was New Shimla around 12:10 pm on Saturday and according to preliminary information, they boarded a car that moved towards the upper Shimla area. Police were tracing the vehicle.

About 150 police personnel were engaged in search operations to trace the missing boys, cyber teams were at work and drones were also pressed into service, Station House Officer (SHO) of the New Shimla Police station Manoj Thakur said.

The students were found from Kotkhai and one person has been arrested in connection with the case, he added.

Sources said one student is from Punjab's Mohali, another from Karnal in Haryana and the third one is from Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

The boys' parents reached Shimla on being informed that the students had gone missing, police said.

The case was lodged under section 137B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping minors) at the New Shimla police station on Saturday. PTI BPL RC