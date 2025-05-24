3 shot dead, 2 injured in clash between groups in Bihar

Buxar (Bihar), May 24 (PTI) Three persons were shot dead and two others injured in a clash between two groups over a trivial issue in Bihar's Buxar district on Saturday, police said.

The clash broke out around 5 am between the groups in Ahiyapur village under the jurisdiction of the Rajpur Police Station, after both sides got engaged in an altercation, a senior officer said.

"Information was received that firings took place between the two groups of people in Ahiyapur village over a trivial issue. A police team immediately reached the spot and found five people with multiple bullet injuries," Rajpur Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar told PTI.

All the injured were taken to a government hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries and the remaining two are undergoing treatment, he said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Vinod Singh and Virendra Yadav, while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, the SHO said.

"The exact cause of the incident is not known. Some villagers claimed that the firings took place over a trivial issue. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," he added.