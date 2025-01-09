3 sisters die after coming under wheels of express train in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Jan 9 (PTI) Three sisters died after being run over by an express train while crossing the tracks near Kundar halt in Lakhisarai district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place on the Kiul-Jhajha railway section.

The deceased have been identified as Sansar Devi (45), Champa Devi (42) and Radha Devi (35).

“They were crossing the tracks near Kundar halt after alighting from a local train. The women came under the wheels of Baba Baidyanath Dham Deoghar Express,” Superintendent of Railway Police (Jamalpur), Raman Chaudhary, told PTI.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR PKD RBT