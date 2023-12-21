3 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in Poonch in J-K

Poonch/Jammu: Three soldiers were killed and as many injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The vehicles, carrying the personnel from the site of a cordon-and-search operation, came under attack at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station around 3.30 pm, according to officials.

A defence spokesperson said an encounter broke out in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali where a joint search operation was launched on "hard intelligence" about the presence of terrorists Wednesday night.

The terrorists fired upon the vehicles -- a truck and a Gypsy -- killing three soldiers and seriously injuring three others, the officials said.