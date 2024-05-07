3 SPOs dismissed from service for dereliction of duty in J&K's Samba

Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) were on Tuesday dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and involvement in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

Advertisment

The SPOs -- Daljeet Singh, Bali Ram and Deepak Singh -- have been disengaged from service while disposing off two separate departmental enquiries initiated against them among and other officials in 2023, they said.

The officials said that Daljeet Singh and Bali Ram were arrested in a case of murder registered at the Ramgarh police station but they escaped from police custody.

They were disengaged from service for dereliction of duties, they said.

The officials said that Deepak Singh has been disengaged from service for his involvement in a case registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at the Samba police station. PTI AB AS AS