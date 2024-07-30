3 state-of-the-art testing facilities to be set up in unmanned aerial system, communications domains

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An agreement was signed on Tuesday under which three state-of-the-art testing facilities will be set up in Uttar Pradesh in the domains of unmanned aerial system, communications and mechanical and material to give a boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), was exchanged between senior officials of the defence ministry and Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in New Delhi, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the agreement, one facility will be established in Lucknow in mechanical and material (M&M) domain, and two in Kanpur -- one each in unmanned aerial system (UAS) and communications domains, it said.

The DTIS was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in May 2020 with an outlay of Rs 400 crore to set up state-of-the-art testing facilities in collaboration with private industry and central/state government, promoting indigenous defence production, reducing imports and enhancing self-reliance, the statement said.

To provide impetus to the defence and aerospace sectors within the defence industrial corridors, seven testing facilities were approved - four in Tamil Nadu and three in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

While the MoU to establish three testing facilities as part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) was signed on Tuesday, the agreement to set up three facilities linked with the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor in the domains of UAS, electronic warfare and electro-optics in Chennai was inked on July 2.

"The DTIS provides up to 75 per cent government funding as 'grant-in-aid, with the remaining 25 per cent funded by the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), comprising Indian private entities and state/central governments," it added.

For the M&M facility, MIDHANI is the lead SPV member, with some private sector companies being the consortium members. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited are the lead SPV members in the UAS and communications testing facilities respectively.

"Upon the completion of the project, these facilities will provide advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private entities, with revenue reinvested to enhance testing capabilities and processes, thereby giving a boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence," the ministry said. PTI KND AS AS