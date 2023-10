Hazaribag, Oct 17 (PTI) Three minor students drowned in Lotwa Dam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday, while three others are missing, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 am when the youths, aged between 16 and 17 years, had gone for a picnic at the spot, about 25 km from Hazaribag town, they said.

“Three bodies have so far been fished out... We have requisitioned for an NDRF team from Ranchi," SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said. PTI CORR NAM RBT