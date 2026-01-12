3 suspected smugglers arrested with drugs worth over Rs 1 cr in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 12 (PTI) Three suspected drug smugglers were arrested with 5.89 kg of yaba tablets in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made after security forces intercepted their vehicle at a checkpoint in the Tengnoupal police station area.

The accused were identified as James Baite (28), Hatneikim Baite (50) and David T Mate (41).

A total of 5.89 kg of yaba tablets, worth more than Rs 1 crore, was seized from them, police said.

Yaba, meaning 'crazy medicine' in Thai, is a tablet form of methamphetamine, and a very powerful stimulant.

It was introduced in East Asia during World War II to enhance soldiers' performance, and has become increasingly popular among young people in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, as well as Vietnam and Myanmar, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. PTI CORR SOM