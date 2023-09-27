3 SUVs gutted in fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 27 (PTI) Three SUVs were gutted in a fire in Sector 46 here in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, fire officials said.

A fire broke out in Sector 46 around 5 am. After receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Three SUVs -- Grand Vitara, Brezza and Harrier -- were gutted in the fire, police said.

A senior police officer said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the cause," he said. PTI COR DIV DIV