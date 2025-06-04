3 teenagers apprehended for stabbing security guard in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Three teenage boys have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a security guard following a heated argument in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, an official said on Wednesday.

On May 25, police received information regarding a stabbing incident near Chaurasia Pan in front of an ATM at Subhash Park, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found Sonu Singh (33) in an injured condition, a senior police officer said. They immediately rushed him to GTB Hospital for treatment.

Singh, who works as a security guard at a school in Babarpur, later told police that he was attacked around 9.50 pm while riding his motorcycle. He alleged that an argument broke out between him and one of the assailants, and the boys attacked him with a knife.

Based on his statement, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, a team analysed CCTV footage from the area and identified the accused. They were subsequently apprehended.

The accused were found to be minors aged between 16 and 17 years, police said. Further investigation is underway.