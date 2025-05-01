3 teenagers killed, 19 injured as vehicle overturns due to tyre burst in Maharashtra's Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 1 (PTI) Three teenagers were killed and 19 others injured after the vehicle carrying them overturned following a tyre burst in Beed district of Maharashtra on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am in Ashti taluka of the district, when the pickup vehicle was taking a group of labourers, he said.

"The vehicle was travelling on Kada-Devinimgaon road and taking the group of labourers to their workplace when one of its tyres burst. As a result, the vehicle overturned and led to the death of three persons. Nineteen others suffered injuries in the accident," the official said.

The three deceased were identified as Shravani Mahajan (14), Rutuja Mahajan (16) and Ajit Mahajan (14), all residents of Vanjarwadi in Beed), he said.

Two of the injured persons were taken to neighbouring Ahilyanagar district for treatment, while 17 others were admitted to a local hospital in Kada, he added. PTI AW NP