3 terror suspects arrested with 'cash' in Jammu's Reasi

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Security forces arrested three terror suspects with unaccounted for cash in their possession in an operation in Jammu's Reasi district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrest came when a joint team of army and police, acting on a tip off, intercepted an SUV which was on its way to Mahore town, they said.

The team apprehended the three occupants of the car and seized cash found on them.

It is suspected that the money was likely to be used for funding terror activities which have been impacted by the recent elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces, they said.

The action was a follow up to the arrest of two overground workers in Budhal on Wednesday.