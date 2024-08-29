3 terrorists killed in operations along LoC in J-K's Kupwara: Army

Srinagar: Three terrorists are believed to have been killed in two separate anti-infiltration operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the army said on Thursday.

Operations in the Machhal and Tangdhar areas were launched on Wednesday following intelligence inputs, it said.

In a post on X, the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said, "Based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in the general area Machhal, Kupwara."

"Suspicious movement was observed in bad weather and was engaged with effective firing by troops; two terrorists are likely to have been neutralised," it said.

The army said another terrorist is believed to have been killed in an operation along the LoC in the Tangdhar area.

"Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a joint anti-infiltration operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of August 28 and 29 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara," it said on X.

"One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised," the army said.

Both the operations were in progress when last reports were received.