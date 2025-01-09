3 tigers, leopard died of avian flu in Nagpur possibly after eating chicken: Minister

Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Three tigers and a leopard that died of avian influenza at a rescue centre in Maharashtra's Nagpur district possibly contracted the infection after eating chicken, state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said on Thursday.

It is, however, yet to be confirmed as the the lab test report has not been received so far, the minister told reporters in Nagpur ahead of his visit to Chandrapur.

Authorities at the zoos concerned have been directed to inspect the food before feeding the animals, he said, adding the facility affected by the incident has been asked to temporarily remain shut.

The three tigers and the leopard had been relocated to the Gorewada Rescue Centre here from Chandrapur following incidents of man-animal conflict.

The big cats died at the centre last month-end. Their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing, and the test reports on January 2 confirmed they were positive for the H5N1 virus, Gorewada project divisional manager Shatanik Bhagwat said on Monday.

The Centre has issued an advisory, directing zoos to take precautionary measures, he had said, adding the disinfection process was underway according to the central and state government guidelines.

Asked about the death of the four felines, Naik on Thursday said, "I have not yet received any report from the scientific lab, but as per preliminary information, there is a possibility that they got infected after eating chicken. However, it is not yet established whether this was the cause." The minister said the forest authorities will be briefing him about the matter later in the day.

More information will be available after a detailed inquiry, he added. PTI CLS GK