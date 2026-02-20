3 tourism projects worth Rs 307 lakh completed in Ramgarh, another underway: CM Omar

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said three tourism projects have been completed in in Ramgarh constituency at a cost of Rs 307.12 lakh under the Capex budget and another project is currently in progress Abdullah was replying to a question raised by BJP MLA from Ramgarh constituency Devinder Kumar Manyal that was asked on his behalf by BJP MLA Surjeet Singh Slathia during the question hour.

The tourism development plan for the year 2026–27 has not yet been formulated. However, new projects for Ramgarh constituency will be considered for 2026–27, subject to feasibility as per established tourism norms, availability of funds and necessary approvals, the CM said.

Replying to another question, Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, stated that Rs 123.41 lakh was sanctioned under the Capex budget for the development and beautification of Sidh Goria temple in Samba district.

The works included beautification of the surrounding area, construction of parking facilities and toilet blocks, development of a pond, installation and commissioning of high mast lights and allied works, he said, adding that the the project stands physically completed.

The CM further said that Rs 100 lakh was sanctioned under the Capex budget for the development of Baba Chamlyal Shrine. The sanctioned works comprised construction of flooring and pathways, installation of lights and allied works, which have also been physically completed.

Abdullah added that the department undertakes publicity of the annual mela at Sidh Goria Temple and Baba Chamlyal Shrine through flex hoardings, newspaper advertisements and booklets to promote religious tourism.

Regarding other religious sites including Ganga Mata Temple, Banu Temple and Ram Temple, he stated that their development will be considered in future, subject to feasibility, availability of funds and necessary approvals.