Srinagar: Three tourists, including two women, died in a road accident on Zojila axis on Srinagar-Kargil Highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"A vehicle fell into a gorge on Zojila Axis resulting in the death of three tourists and injuries to one," a police official said. The deceased include two women while the injured -- a minor girl -- has been rushed to a hospital here in critical condition.

Further details of the incident are awaited.