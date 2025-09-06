3 touts arrested with train tickets worth over Rs 1 lakh: NFR

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) Three suspected touts were arrested with train tickets worth over Rs 1 lakh in the last few days, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The arrests and recovery were made in three separate operations, it said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RPF Dalkhola arrested a tout at the passenger reservation system in Kanki in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur on Thursday. During the operation, seven advance tickets worth Rs 11,889 and 33 old tickets worth Rs 90,819.46 were recovered.

In the second case, a team of the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Lumding, led by RPF, arrested a tout at the PRS in Nagaland's Dimapur on Wednesday.

Two advance PRS tickets worth Rs 3,465 were recovered from him, the statement said.

In another incident on Tuesday, a joint team of CIB of New Jalpaiguri and RPF New Jalpaiguri conducted a raid at a shop at Majawali in Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

During the raid, a tout was arrested with two advance tickets worth Rs 830.

"RPF is committed to curbing the menace of touting and ensuring that genuine passengers get access to reserved tickets. Regular drives and raids will continue in this regard," the statement said. PTI SSG SSG SOM