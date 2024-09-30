3 trains cancelled as freight train derails in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Zone

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Three passenger trains have been cancelled due to derailment of a freight train in Chakradharpur rail division of South Eastern Railway Zone on Monday, a railway spokesperson said.

“Though the derailment hasn't caused any injury to anyone, it has affected the train operations as it has blocked the concerned lines for the movement of other trains,” he added.

According to SER railways, three trains -- Tatanagar-Hatia Express, Tatanagar-Barkakana passenger and Barkakana-Tatanagar passenger -- have been cancelled, while Tatanagar-Dhanbad Express have been rescheduled to leave Tatanagar at 7:30 pm instead of 3.30 pm on Monday.

“Another train Santragachi-Anand Vihar Express will run on a diverted route via Kharagpur-Midnapore-Adra-Purulia, the spokesperson said. PTI JP NB