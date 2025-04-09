3 truck robbers nabbed after gunfight in outer Delhi's Nangloi

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Three armed robbers who targeted truck drivers were arrested following a brief exchange of fire early Wednesday, police said.

The three were arrested near from Kirari Railway Crossing, an officer said.

Two of them were shot in leg, while a sub-inspector received a gunshot in his bulletproof jacket, he said.

The accused were identified as Rajesh, 25, Khurshid, 24, and Nitin, 24. The former two involved in at least 10 criminal cases.

The action came on two police FIRs, filed on Tuesday and Wednesday reporting attack on truck drivers.

The assailants not only snatched the drivers' mobile phones and cash but also beat them.

"A team was formed to investigate both the incidents. Teams checked CCTV footage. Teams traced the accused following a tip-off during highway patrolling," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Around 3.50 am on Wednesday, a team member was alerted about suspicious movement near the Kirari Railway Crossing.

When police confronted the three, two of them fired gunshots, one of them hit the bulletproof jacket of sub-inspector Yogender Ahlawat.

"In response, the police exercised controlled force, leading to the arrest of all three. Two suspects were injured in the leg during the exchange of fire," the DCP said.

Two country-made pistols, fired cartridges, and two live rounds were recovered from the scene, police said. PTI COR BM BM VN VN