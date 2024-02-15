3 Union ministers arrive at Chandigarh venue to begin talks with protesting farmer leaders

Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) Three Union ministers reached the venue of their talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday evening, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two border points of Punjab and Haryana.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are representing the central government in the meeting over farmer unions' demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The meeting is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Before the central ministers arrived, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reached the venue to be part of the meeting.

This will be the third round of talks between the two sides -- the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

Among the farmer leaders taking part in the meeting are SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given the 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the Centre to accept their demands. PTI CHS VSD SMN SMN