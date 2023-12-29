3 UP brothers attempt suicide; 2 dead, third battling for life

Sambhal (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Three brothers allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday by hanging within a span of 24 hours resulting in the death of two, while the third is fighting for his life in a hospital, police said.

Advertisment

According to police, one Pan Singh (19) of the Aurangabad village under the Dhanari police station area allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree. He took the extreme step after a heated argument with his father.

The family members recovered the body and brought it home. The elder brother Brajesh (21), apparently hurt by the incident, attempted suicide by hanging himself in a room. The family members and other villagers intervened and took him to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile the eldest brother Munish (25), who works in Chandigarh, returned home after hearing the news. "Munish committed suicide by hanging from a tree near the village on Friday morning, shortly after returning from Chandigarh," said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sambhal Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

Advertisment

"The family members had cremated the bodies of both the brothers. We came to know about the incident from some villagers," added the officer who, along with senior officials, reached the village and met with the grieving family.

"Though no formal police complaint has been lodged regarding the matter, we have submitted a report to the SDM regarding the incident," added the officer.

When asked about the reason for the suicides, the SP said, "As per information gathered from the family members and some villagers it appears that the brothers were very close to each other. The youngest brother had some argument with the father regarding leaving the village in search of work. Besides this, no other reason has come to the fore," said the SP. PTI COR CDN MNK CDN MNK MNK