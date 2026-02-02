3 UP migrant workers hit by Vande Bharat train while taking selfie in Rajkot; 2 of them die

Rajkot, Feb 2 (PTI) Two migrant factory workers were killed and another was critically injured after being hit by a Vande Bharat train when they were taking a group selfie close to Railway tracks near Rajkot city in Gujarat on Monday evening, said police.

The incident took place at 4:45pm near a Railway crossing between Bhaktinagar and Ribda stations when the Veraval-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train was passing, said sub-inspector of the Aji Dam police station, AR Rathod.

At that time, the three men, all in their 20s, came close to the tracks as they wanted to take a selfie from their mobile phone, but were struck by the semi high-speed luxury train, he said.

"Due to some miscalculation about distance from the tracks, these three men were hit by the train, which briefly stopped after the incident. One of them died on the spot, while the other two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Later, one of them also died," said Rathod.

The deceased were identified as Sandip Patel and Sandip Koli, while the injured was identified as Kapil Patel, all residents of Uttar Pradesh and working as factory workers in Rajkot, he said.

Preliminary probe suggested the trio was headed towards a nearby Railway station to see off Sandip Patel, who was going back to his hometown, said Rathod.

"When they were crossing the tracks, they decided to take a group selfie near the tracks. However, they were eventually hit by the train," stated the sub-inspector.