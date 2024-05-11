3 villagers, six forest officials injured in leopard attack in Maharashtra’s Nashik district

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Three villagers and six forest staffers have been injured by a leopard in the past two days in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, an official said on Saturday. One of the injured forest employees is in a serious condition.

According to the forest official, the big cat is suspected to have sustained injuries, and an operation is underway to rescue the feline.

The leopard first attacked Pawan Suryaji Sarukte (12) at Umberkon village in Igatpuri taluka on Thursday evening when he was going to a farm with his parents. The boy was admitted to a private hospital in the Ghoti area, the official said.

The forest department then set up cages and launched a search to locate the leopard. In the early hours of Friday, the leopard attacked two locals and six forest officials who were trying to rescue it, he said.

A forest guard suffered serious injuries after the leopard’s claw struck his tongue. The injured forest staffers have been admitted to hospitals in Nashik, the official added. PTI ZA NR