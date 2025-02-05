3 wagons of goods train derail near Odisha's Rourkela railway station

Rourkela: Three wagons of a goods train jumped the tracks near Rourkela railway station in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

After jumping the tracks the three wagons moved close to houses of people near the railway tracks in Malgodown slum, they said.

"We ran away from our houses after as the wagons moved towards our colony," a slum dweller said.

Traffic on the Railway Gate-Basanti Colony road has been disrupted due to the accident.