3 wanted criminals held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Three wanted criminals have been arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force and the Muktsar Police, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Gaurav Kumar alias Billa, Vikasdeep Singh and Lovepreet Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Police have seized two pistols, 10 live cartridges and 174 grams of heroin from the possession of the accused, he added.

"Accused Gaurav @ Billa was a fugitive in a case registered at PS City Malout, while the other two were wanted in a case registered at PS City Sri Muktsar Sahib," the DGP said in a post on X.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the trio was planning to kill a rival, he added. PTI CHS RC