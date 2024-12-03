3 warships and 1 submarine likely to be commissioned in a month: Top Navy official

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Three warships and one submarine are likely to be commissioned in about a month, a top official of the Indian Navy said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, said the three warships - INS Nilgiri, INS Surat, INS Tushil - and submarine INS Vagsheer are expected to be commissioned in a month.

"We have got four vessels that are due for induction within the next one month," Singh said.

INS Nilgiri is the first ship of Project 17A and was launched in September 2019, he said.

INS Surat is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers which heralds a significant makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) Destroyers and is named after the commercial capital of the state of Gujarat.

INS Vagsheer is the sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 and was launched in April 2022.

INS Tushil is the last of the two vessels which are being built in Russia, he said.

"That (INS Tushil) is the last of the two vessels from abroad. We currently have 65 vessels under construction and 63 of them (are being built) in Indian shipyards," Singh said.

"These four vessels on the western seaboard are expected to be commissioned or delivered in about a month's time. After the delivery, we normally take a couple of weeks to prepare the ship for the commissioning ceremony," he added. PTI PR NP