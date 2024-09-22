3 women among 4 wanted Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Sep 22 (PTI) Three women Naxalites and a male cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

With this, 872 Naxalites, including 197 carrying bounty, have so far quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect which means return to your home/village) campaign launched in June 2020, they said.

In the latest case, the four cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police officials in Dantewada, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and infighting within the outlawed outfit, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Out of them, Hunga Tamo alias Tamo Surya (37) and his wife Aayti Tati (35) were active in regional company no. 2 of Maoists and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, he said.

They were allegedly involved in an attack on security personnel in the forests of Pamde (Bijapur) on Chhattisgarh-Telangana inter-state border in 2018, he said.

The other two women Naxalites - Deve alias Vijje (25) and Madvi - were carrying rewards of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Vijje, a member of north sub zonal bureau, was tasked with educating cadres on subjects related to Naxalism, the SP said.

Madvi was the head of Puvarti Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangthan (a frontal wing of Naxalites), he said.

The four, all residents of neighbouring Sukma district, were provided an assistance of Rs 25,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, Rai said.

The District Reserve Guard and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, played an instrumental role in their surrender, he added. PTI COR TKP GK