3 women among 7 police personnel suspended for failure to intercept vehicle in Patna

Patna: Seven police personnel, including three women, were suspended for "failure" to intercept a four-wheeler in Bihar's Patna district, according to an official statement.

Suspended personnel include one woman sub-inspector posted at Digha police station, an assistant sub-inspector working at Pirbahore PS, and five constables, including two women, it said.

“These police personnel failed to intercept a four-wheeler, which passed through localities like Atala Path, Digha, Gandhi Maidan and Pirbahor, despite an alert being sounded on the wireless system," the Patna district police statement, issued late on Sunday, said.

Orders have been issued for the termination of contracts of four drivers of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) vehicles, it said.

Clarifications have also been sought from the SHOs of Digha, Gandhi Maidan and Pirbahor police stations in connection with the incident, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, six police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the Boring Canal road firing incident in Patna.

A group of men in a sports utility vehicle fired several rounds in the air over a parking-related dispute in the Boring Canal road area on Saturday evening, triggering panic among people in the locality.

Incidentally, Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad was also present near the spot during the time of the incident as he was returning from a meeting.