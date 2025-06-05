3 women held with Rs 8.6 crore hydroponic weed at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs has arrested three women passengers carrying hydroponic weed valued at Rs 8.6 crore at the international airport here, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the Customs sleuths intercepted the three Indian nationals in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

During a search, 8.6 kg of high quality hydroponic weed was found concealed in their baggage, he said.

After questioning, one of the women admitted that she was lured for a free foreign trip, the official said.

All the three women were placed under arrest under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and search was on for their syndicate links, he added. PTI DC GK