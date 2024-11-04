3 women injured in car crash in Delhi's Civil Lines

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Three women suffered injuries when their car collided with a divider in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

They said a call was received at the Civil Lines police station regarding an accident on Sunday morning.

Police found a burning car at the spot and were informed that the injured had been rushed to a trauma centre, a senior officer said, adding the team learnt at the medical facility that the driver of the car fled after the accident and three women were hospitalised.

A case has been registered, he said, adding that two of the women have been discharged after treatment.

Advertisment

All three women are in the age group of 20-23, police said, adding that they are friends. PTI NIT IJT IJT