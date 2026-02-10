3 women killed, 3 injured in elephant attack in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal, Feb 10 (PTI) Three women were killed and three others injured in an attack by four wild elephants at a forest in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

The incident happened near Lochapali village in Patpuri forest in the Sadar range, he said.

The six women had gone to the dense forest to collect firewood when they came across the wild elephants.

"The elephants suddenly appeared before us and attacked without any provocation," one of the survivors said.

A forest patrol team rescued the women immediately, but three of them lost their lives.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sumit Kumar Kar told PTI that the deceased were identified as Indu Pradhan (60), Tuni Behera (50), and Kuntala Pradhan (40).

The families of the victims will be provided with compensation as per the provision of the government, he said.

Rama Dehuri, Rasmita Pradhan, and Jhili Pradhan are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital, and their condition is stated to be normal, he added. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM