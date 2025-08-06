3 women of a family killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Three women of a family died in a lightning strike while sowing paddy saplings in a field in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Jolhabigha village under Panki police station area.

Lesliganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha said the women were sowing paddy saplings in the field near their house when lightning struck them.

"All three died on the spot. The bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination," he said.

Officials said at least 18 people have died in incidents of lightning strike in the district in the recent past.