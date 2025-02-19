3 women of same family found dead in house in Kolkata, 3 others injured in car accident

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Three women of the same family were found dead inside their house with their wrists slit, while three other members were injured as their car rammed into a metro pillar in Kolkata on Wednesday, police said.

Bodies of the three women were found in separate rooms on the third floor of the four-storey house in Tangra area, with bodies bearing wrist injuries, a police officer said.

Police discovered the bodies after coming to know about the deaths from the husband of one of the deceased. He was among the three injured in the car accident, the officer said.

The accident took place when the car collided with a metro pillar near Abhishikta crossing on EM Bypass, he said.

Police were investigating whether the family planned to die by suicide together as, during preliminary investigation, it was found that the three women had slit their wrists after consuming some pills mixed in their food, the officer said.

After that, the three other family members went out in their car and the vehicle rammed into a pillar near Kavi Sukanta metro station, around 6 km from their house, around 4 am, the officer said.

The three injured occupants of the car were identified as Prasun Dey and Pralay Dey, besides a teenage boy.

Police were speaking to eyewitnesses to ascertain how the accident took place and were scanning CCTV footage. The eyewitnesses claimed that the car did not collide with any other vehicle and directly rammed into the pillar, he said.

The Deys were involved in tannery business and lived in the locality for decades, the local KMC councillor said.

The police officer said the inquest and post-mortem of the three bodies will confirm the exact cause of death.

The three injured persons will also be questioned upon improvement in their condition, he added.