3 workers crushed to death by road roller in Odisha

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Mar 25 (PTI) At least three labourers were killed and another was injured on Tuesday when they were run over by a road roller after being hit by a truck at a construction site in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, police said.

The accident occurred near Rekula village under the Kamakshyanagar Police Station limits after the goods vehicle hit the four workers, and three of them were crushed to death under the road roller, a senior officer said.

The workers were engaged in the construction of the Kamakhyanagar-Dhenkanal road, said Kamakhyanagar SDPO Gyanranjan Mishra, who rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the CM's relief fund for the next of kin of each deceased and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Locals blocked the Kamakhyanagar-Dhenkanal road and demanded adequate compensation for the families of the deceased labourers and better working conditions.