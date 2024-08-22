3 workers dead, 2 injured in wall collapse incident in UP’s Etawah

Etawah, Aug 22 (PTI) Three workers died and two others got injured here on Thursday when part of a wall adjacent to an under-construction drain collapsed on them, police said.

The incident occurred in Mehdi Pur village at around 1 pm when a wall adjacent to the drain construction site suddenly fell, burying five workers under the debris, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satypal Singh.

"The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Chandraprakash and Ramanand. The injured workers, Arun Kumar and Omprakash, were rescued and sent to the district hospital for treatment," Singh said.

Upon learning of the incident, local police station incharge Rakesh Kumar Sharma arrived at the scene where villagers demanded compensation for the victims’ families.

The district administration was represented by Chakarnagar SDM Brahmanand and CO Prem Singh Thapa, who attempted to pacify the villagers, according to officials.

The sub-divisional magistrate said the administration has assured the villagers of relief under various government schemes for assistance to the family of those killed in the episode.

Meanwhile, the local police said they were undertaking necessary legal formalities and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.