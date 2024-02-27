3 workers die at construction sites in Odisha

Koraput/Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Feb 27 (PTI) Three workers died and as many were injured on Tuesday in separate accidents at construction sites in Odisha’s Koraput and Kalahandi districts, police said.

Advertisment

Two construction workers from Jharkhand died and another from that state was injured as iron rods fell on them while working at Damanjodi town in Koraput district, a police officer said.

In the second incident, a worker from Maharashtra died and two of his sons were injured after they got buried under heaps of earth due to a landslide at a barrage construction site in Kalahandi district, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment, the officer added. PTI CORR BBM RBT