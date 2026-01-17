3 workers from West Bengal killed at construction site in Nilgiris district

Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), Jan 17 (PTI) Three migrant workers engaged in construction work were killed here on Saturday after mounds of sand and portions of a retaining wall fell on them, officials said.

When workers were engaged in digging the ground for construction purposes in a residential premises, all of a sudden heaps of sand rushed down on them and portions of a retaining wall collapsed and fell on them, trapping the workers.

Other workers on the site and local people alerted the police, fire and rescue services personnel and they brought out the three workers from the sand heaps and they were rushed to a government hospital here.

However, hospital authorities declared them brought dead.

The deceased were young men aged between 22 and 36 and they were identified as Abdul Rahman, Naseer and Usman.

The residential premises where the construction work is going on fall under the Jegathala Town Panchayat limits in the Nilgiris district.

A probe was launched following registration of a case, police said.